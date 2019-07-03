South Africa: Netball World Cup to Be Screened On Supersport

Johannesburg — Four teams from the continent will spearhead Africa's challenge at this month's Netball World Cup in Liverpool, with South Africa, Malawi, Zimbabwe and Uganda all determined to break the Australasian stranglehold on the trophy.

Starting on July 12, all 60 matches will be broadcast on SuperSport, concluding with the final on July 21.

This will be the first time every match can be seen live on the World of Champions.

Six of the last seven finals have been contested by world number one Australia and New Zealand, with the exception being in 1995 when South Africa captured a silver medal.

South Africa are currently ranked fifth, followed by Uganda (sixth), Malawi (ninth) and Zimbabwe in 13th according to the latest netball world ranking released on July 1.

Malawi start their challenge with a tough outing against fourth-ranked New Zealand; Zimbabwe play 18th-ranked Sri Lanka and South Africa start against perennially tough Trinidad and Tobago (10th), the only team other than New Zealand and Australia to capture the title, as they did 40 years ago. Uganda will kick start their World Cup participation when they play third-ranked England.

Broadcast details

July 12: New Zealand vs Malawi (SS10, 9.45am)

July 12: Barbados vs Singapore (SS11, 10.05am)

July 12: Australia vs Northern Ireland (SS10, 11.45 am)

July 12: Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka (S11, 12.05pm)

July 12: Opening Ceremony (SS10, 4pm)

July 12: Jamaica vs Fiji (SS11, 5.45pm)

July 12: South Africa vs Trinidad and Tobago (SS10, 6.05pm)

July 12: England vs Uganda (SS11, 7.45pm)

July 12: Scotland vs Samoa (SS10, 8.05pm)

July 13: Australia vs Zimbabwe (SS10, 9.45am)

July 13: Northern Ireland vs Sri Lanka (SS11, 10.05am)

July 13: New Zealand vs Barbados (SS10, 11.45 am)

July 13: Malawi vs Singapore (S11, 12.05pm)

July 13: England vs Scotland (SS11, 3.45pm)

July 13: Uganda vs Samoa (SS10, 4.05pm)

July 13: Jamaica vs Trinidad and Tobago (SS11, 5.45pm)

July 13: South Africa vs Fiji (SS10, 6.05pm)

July 14: New Zealand vs Singapore (SS10, 9.45am)

July 14: Malawi vs Barbados (SS11, 10.05am)

July 14: England vs Samoa (SS10, 11.45 am)

July 14: Uganda vs Scotland (S11, 12.05pm)

July 14: Australia vs Sri Lanka (SS10, 3.45pm)

July 14: Northern Ireland vs Zimbabwe (SS11, 4.05pm)

July 14: Jamaica vs South Africa (SS10, 5.45pm)

July 14: Trinidad and Tobago vs Fiji (SS11, 6.05pm)Preliminaries stage two (July 15-18) and the playoffs and placings matches (July 19-21) will all be broadcast live with the final scheduled for 5.30pm on July 21 (SS10/9A).

