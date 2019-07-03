Africa: Pairings for Round of 16 Complete

Photo: CAF TV/Youtube

The start of the match between South Africa and Morocco on July 1, 2019.

The pairings for the Round of 16 has been completed after days of waiting. The top two finishers of the six groups and the four best third place teams make up the line-up for the last 16.

The fixtures are as follows;

05.07.2019 Al Salam Stadium Morocco vs Benin

05.07.2019 Cairo Stadium Uganda vs Senegal

06.07.2019 Alexandria Stadium Nigeria vs Cameroon

06.07.2019 Cairo Stadium Egypt vs South Africa

07.07.2019 Alexandria Stadium Madagascar vs DR Congo

07.07.2019 June 30 Stadium Algeria vs Guinea

08.07.2019 Suez Stadium Mali vs Cote d'Ivoire

08.07.2019 Ismailia Stadium Ghana vs Tunisia