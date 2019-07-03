Namibia: Third HR Business Partner Conference Headed for Windhoek

The 2019 HR Business Partner Conference will bring together human resource managers, line managers, business leaders and senior human resource business partner's to share key insights on the future of the human resources.

The two-day conference will start on 24 to 25 July with a pre-conference and workshop at the Hilton Hotel in Windhoek.

At the event, organisations will discover the role of human resource business partners in the new world of work, hear case studies from companies with the best human resource business partner models and gain insights and examples of improved business results through effective implementation of the human resource role.

Speakers include, among others, Janko Kotze, Director and Organisational Psychologist at Human Interest South Africa; Ronnie Toerien, HCM Sales Development and Strategy Lead, Oracle South Africa; Lisa Matomola, Manager in the People and Organisation Team at PriceWaterCoopers Namibia and Ndapewa Ganes, Senior Manager: People & Organisation, PriceWaterCoopers Namibia.

"There is a fear of job losses in the market and many companies opt for retrenchments. However, the focus should not be retrenching people. This conference will cover a range of topics on how to mitigate these times and much more," Lisa Matomola, Manager in the People and Organisation Team at PriceWaterCoopers Namibia said.

Meanwhile, learning the critical success factors for establishing and keeping employee engagement high in an organisation and building a strong and credible relationship with line management after hearing how to be an internal consultant are also focus areas of the conference, she added.

Caption: For more information and to register contact Lorenzo Strauss at +264 61 284 1034 or [email protected]