Malawi: New Mzuzu Mayor Downplays Fears of Sabotaging Government Programmes

Mzuzu — Newly elected Mzuzu City Council mayor, Kondwani Nyasulu, says despite him and his deputy being from opposition political parties, they will try to be non-partisan in discharging council business for the benefit of the city.

The Mayor and his deputy Desire Nyirenda are UTM and Malawi Congress Party councilors respectively in the opposition dominated council.

Speaking after his election, the mayor said leaders need to put party colours aside for the city to achieve meaningful development.

"You will agree with me that in the past, we have failed to fully develop our city mainly because of politics.

This is why we are saying as a new council leadership, we need to prioritize development over politics," said Nyasulu.

He said whenever government introduces development policies through the city council, he would support them and criticize constructively.

"Mzuzu City is in a very sorry state and it could just be unfortunate if we start politicking at council deliberations. We need to work towards bringing sanity in the city.

"When you go around the city, you will see that everyone is doing things the way they want.

"We have a lot of street vending, minibuses are operating just anywhere in the city, these are the issues that should concern us as a council," he said.

Mzuzu City Council Chief Executive Officer, MacCloud Kadam'manja asked all elected councilors to initiate various development projects in order for them to develop the city.

"We are now done with politics and I just urge the councilors to follow government policies in development projects for the general good of the city," he said.