Botswana: Masisi Announces 16 Person Strong Team

Gaborone — The President, Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi, has appointed First National Bank of Botswana chief economist, Mr Moatlhodi Sebabole as chairperson of the National Transformation Strategy Team.

President Masisi revealed this during a meeting with the team in Gaborone on July 2.

The Vice President, Mr Slumber Tsogwane, Minister for Presidential Affairs and Public Administration, Mr Nonofo Molefhi and Permanent Secretary to the President, Mr Carter Morupisi also attended the meeting.

The meeting was meant to introduce Mr Sebabole, share mandate of the team and how it would operate.

President Masisi said he also convened the meeting to give the team an outline on major policy shift that he would announce publicly on Friday.

"I thought because it is going to affect a lot of the work that they do, you have a wonderful opportunity to shape its details, going forward so that you are in on the loop," he added.

The National Transformation Strategy Team, President Masisi said, was formed out of what was prescribed in Vision 2036, through its four pillars of sustainable economic development, human and social development, sustainable environment and governance, peace and security.

The team would also help guide in creating a competitive and productive nation, by driving the National Transformation Strategy.

"Because the vision document itself calls for us to act deliberately to migrate from an upper middle income to a higher income status by 2036, it is important that we remain focused, so that we don't misalign," he said. President Masisi said Botswana was in a good space to transform.

"We have just begun the mid-term review processes of NDP 11, which allows for a very orderly re-direction of our planning within the planning period. The mid-term review processes will allow us to shift and change and I intend it to be exactly that," he added.

He said, historically, government had been led by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development in all its planning.

"By virtue of the formation of the National Transformation Strategy Team, it is acceptance and admission by this government that they alone are inadequate. We are going to help them plan, but they will be part of the team, so they guide us," he emphasised.

He further noted that since the country was about to hold a general election, it was also an opportune moment for change, which was much talked about in the manifestos of different political parties.

"The commitment and urgency need for change is not debatable. It is the management of the direction, pace and orientation of change that will not compromise our economic well-being. And that is why we need a lot of guidance and we will justify why we think the way we do," he said.

President Masisi also vowed, as leader of the party that is in power, to provide necessary leadership to manage the change, saying there was a lot of political goodwill and desire from government to change.

"And change we are going to. We are going to quicken the pace of it. One of the biggest changes that we anticipate is the review of the Constitution, which will affect what you do. We expect to have a very broad-based consultative process to further unite and solidify the country and reconfirm its sovereignty and integrity and our democratic ideals," he added.

The team, which comprises of experts from different backgrounds has been mandated to come up with innovative ways of driving the national development agenda.

It would also be responsible for formulation of the National Transformative Strategy, working closely with the Vision 2036 Council to ensure attainment of the country's vision.

The main focus of the team will be to, among other things, achieve a diversified economy, an export-led economy as well as economy that is open to foreign direct investment.

Meanwhile the team members are Mr Sebabole as Chairperson, Mr Morupisi, Mr Ellias Magosi, Ms Lorato Boakgomo- Ntakhwana, Dr Grace Kgakge Tabengwa, Prof Happy Siphambe, Mr Solomon Sekwakwa, Ms Peggy Serame, Ms Goaba Mosienyane, Dr Wilfred Mandlebe, Mr Bame Pule, Mr Mpho Seboni, Mr Vasillis Koulolias, Mr Simon Hirschfield, Prof Nelson Torto and Prof Julius Atlhopheng.

Source : BOPA