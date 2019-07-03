Botswana: Masisi Urges Farmers to Use Available Opportunities

Photo: The Patriot

President Mokgweetsi Masisi (file photo).

Letlhakane — Farmers in Boteti area have been urged to optimally take advantage of opportunities in the agriculture sector as government continues to develop and diversify the sector.

President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi made the remarks during a brief stopover at Voorslag Farmers Day in Letlhakane recently where he encouraged farmers to empower themselves with the necessary training that would enable them to identify and explore opportunities in the agriculture sector.

He said government was equally equipped with qualified personnel to guide the entrepreneurs venturing into the sector.

"I am here to assure you that what government is determined to achieve in the agriculture sector is crystal clear and will be understood by all. I, therefore, urge you to optimise your efforts in the sector and have a competitive edge in the global market," he said.

He said livestock development, soil science, seed production and enhancing livestock productivity and infrastructure were some of the opportunities in the agriculture value chain that Boteti farmers must consider venturing into.

Dr Masisi said government was determined to develop the agricultural sector that would cater for all sector of the economy.

He, therefore, said the feat will only be realised with full involvement of the farming community.

The President also noted that the government was currently developing the Setata ranch to assist in small stock production in Boteti. He further advised the farmers to optimise small stock production.

"Commercialise small stock production and tap into all opportunities presented by the sector in your area. Utilise whatever is required to commercialise the sector," said Dr Masisi.

He, therefore, advised the farming community to bless the proposed development, adding that the project would be run by the private sector.

"Do whatever it takes to run that farm optimally. We are searching for opportunities for our people. They must be at the forefront of the development agenda, grow and acquire wealth, he said.

Dr Masisi further advised the farming community to embrace the use of Information Technology to improve their commercial enterprises.

Meanwhile the Minister of Agricultural Development and Food Security, Mr Fidelis Molao assured farmers that small stock production was on the priority agenda at his ministry.

He said the resuscitation of Lobu farm at Kgalagadi South in 2017 as well as setting up a similar project at Setata farm in Boteti was a testimony of the government's commitment to developing the small stock sector.

Even though the country was prone to drought, Mr Molao appealed to farmers in Boteti to come with mitigation strategies to combat the climatic challenge.

One of the mitigation strategies, he said was the rearing of drought-tolerant livestock species such as small stock.

He said small stock was easy to manage in terms of feed and water requirements while they multiplied and brought quick returns.

He said the market for the small stock was vast, more so that the country had identified markets in the Middle East, the Netherlands and Seychelles among others.

Source : BOPA