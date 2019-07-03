3 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Karima Brown Waves Goodbye to 702

Johannesburg — Talk radio station 702 has made some changes to its line-up, which includes saying goodbye to veteran journalist Karima Brown.

In a press statement issued on Monday, the station announced that it had revamped its weekend and evening programming.

As part of the changes, Aubrey Masango will now present a "freshly formatted evening show". The slot, which runs from 20:00 to 00:00, will focus on medical, legal, financial and psychological matters for the first hour. This will be followed by open line radio and discussion with guests.

Speaking about the change, Aubrey said: "I am most humbled and grateful for the opportunity to facilitate conversations that will help us understand ourselves."

Refiloe Mpakanyane will be the new host of the weekend breakfast slot between 06:00 and 10:00 on Saturdays and Sundays. This show will focus on local and global trends in fashion and food, and also what's hot in the bustling Joburg neighbourhoods.

Both Karima Brown and Phemelo Motene will be leaving 702.

"We would like to thank Karima and Phemelo for their positive contribution to the station. 702 wishes the two broadcast powerhouses well as they both move forward with various projects," station manager Thabisile Mbete said.

All changes are effective from Monday 1 July. According to the station, new weekday and early breakfast hosts will also be announced soon.

