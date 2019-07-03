West Africa: President Weah Arrives Home From 55th Ecowas Summit in Nigeria

The President of the Republic, His Excellency Dr. George Manneh Weah, safely returned to the country following the end of the 55th Summit of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government held in Abuja, Nigeria.

The President and entourage touched down at 11:30am on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Roberts International Airport (RIA).

African heads of state who attended the summit deliberated on a wide range of issues, particularly the socio-economic, political and security constraints plaguing the West African Sub-region.

The Summit also took a dip into the political turmoil in Guinea Bissau, and the enhancement and liberalization of trade and commerce amongst member states, with focus on ECOWAS single currency regime and the need to open regional flights.

On the margins of the Summit, President Weah held talks with several dignitaries including former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, President of the International Criminal Court (ICC), His Honor Judge Eboe-Osuji, among others.

The Liberian leader, who departed the country last Friday, was met on arrival by an array of government officials, including Hon. Nathaniel Farlo McGill, Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Chief of Office Staff, who acted as chair the Cabinet in close consultations with the Vice President in the absence of his Chief Executive.