Liberia: Blanco, Naskid Game Called-Off

Torrential rainfall forced the cancelation of the Naskid FC versus Blanco FC match in the Orange-sponsored Liberia Football Association (LFA) female division on Friday.

Naskid and Blanco had just completed their inspection when the skies opened at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS) thereby preventing the 4:00PM kick-off.

Referee Emmanuel Mensah, after a consultation with the match commissioner, canceled the match at 5:27PM.

Blanco are third on the table, four points adrift of joint leaders Earth Angels and Senior Professionals, who have played a game more.

Annieta Kamara scored a 78th minute goal to give Professional Sisters a 1-0 victory over Harbel-based Hippo FC in a fiercely contested match at the ATS on Thursday.

At the technical center in Caresburg, Angeline Kieh scored four goals and there was a brace for Jeneba Dumbuya as defending champions Earth Angels thrashed Island Queens 6-0 while Senior Professionals narrowly beat Determine Girls 2-1.

There will be more four games on Sunday.

At the ATS, Determine Girls will take on Blanco FC while Naskids will welcome Earth Angels.

At the technical center, Island Queens will battle Professional Sisters, while World Girls and Senior Professionals will close the weekend's action.

Full time results from June 27

ATS

Professional Sister 1 VS Hippo FC 0

Technical Center

Earth Angels 6 VS Island Queens 0

Senior Professionals 2 VS Determine Girls 1