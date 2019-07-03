2 July 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Strict Access as Collymore is Cremated in Kariokor

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Amina Wako

The body of Bob Collymore arrived at Karikor cemetery on Tuesday morning for cremation in a ceremony witnessed by invited guests only.

Police stood guard at the entrance of the Hindu crematorium in Kariokor to ensure only close family members and friends attended the event.

Collymore's body had been at the Lee funeral home since Monday.

The Safaricom chief executive died at his Nairobi home after a long battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, a rare form of cancer that is curable at its first stages.

Safaricom chairman Nicholas Nganga said there will be a memorial service on Thursday or Friday for the public to give their last respect to Collymore.

Kenya

Govt Wants Kenyan in Bob Collymore's Safaricom Position

Talk of succession at Kenya's most profitable company Safaricom, following the death of Chief Executive Officer Bob… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.