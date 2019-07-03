Algeria: Presidential Election - Bensalah, Bedoui Examine Measures for Inclusive Dialogue

Algiers — Head of State Abdelkader Bensalah and Prime Minister Noureddine Bedoui on Tuesday in Algiers examined the measures that will be "incessantly" taken for the opening of an "inclusive dialogue" regarding he presidential election, said the Presidency of the Republic in a statement.

During their audience which took place at the headquarters of the Presidency of the Republic "Prime Minister Noureddine Bedoui gave the Head of State Abdelkader Bensalah, an overview of the political, economic and social situation of the country," said the same source.

The two officials "evaluated the political context in anticipation of the relaunch of the electoral process."

"In this regard, the Head of State has instructed the Prime Minister to mobilize all the government staff to provide all the conditions that will make such a strategic process a success," the statement said.