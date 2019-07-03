South Africa: Revolutionary Trash Sometimes Requires Trash Journalism, Literally

analysis

We had to stoop low to get this story, in which we dig up dirt on the Economic Freedom Fighters.

An EFF entourage that travelled to Cape Town for SONA and the subsequent parliamentary debates booked into a four-bedroom luxury Camps Bay villa priced at between R7,100 and R25,000 a night. When the Fighters checked out at 10am on Thursday 27 June 2019 they had run up a bill of about R60,000 for eight nights, most if it going to be pocketed by the foreign owner. They also left their trash out in the street. So we went through it.

About 15 years ago, journalists at the alternative website Willamette Week decided to check out the garbage of then Portland mayor Vera Katz, police chief Mark Kroeker and district attorney Mike Schrunk. It was their right... what is put out in the public realm is no longer private. The story went viral in January 2018 after it had been reposted.

"Sure, many commentators pointed out, the article is a decade and a half old. But, others noted, it touches on something that the nation is desperately grasping for at the moment: ingenuity when it comes to holding people in power...