South Africa: 'Can't Talk Mum I'm Driving' - Hospital's Mini Car Reduces Anxiety for Kids

A South African hospital group has introduced a little battery operated car that its small patients are allowed to drive along the corridors to help reduce their anxiety.

"It makes me so happy," said Evan Swart, hospital manager at Melomed Tokai, in a video showing a tiny tot carefully driving a mini sports car in the hospital.

Still in his little hospital gown, the boy buckles himself in and navigates the smooth corridors with a staffer at his side.

In a video of the initiative, the hospital noted that the battery-operated cars are being introduced internationally to help easy the anxiety of young patients.

In the video, the solemn young driver even manages to reverse.

The narrator explains the children can even drive themselves to theatre.

