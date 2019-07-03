South Africa: Minister Angie Motshekga Releases Talis Research Study Results

press release

Minister of Basic Education to release TALIS South Africa Country Report

At least 97% of teachers in South Africa cite the opportunity to influence children's development or contribute to society, as a major workplace motivation. This is a finding from the Teaching and Learning International (TALIS), a large-scale study investigating the condition of the teaching and learning environment in schools across participating OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) countries and partner countries.

The Minister of Basic Education, Mrs Angie Motshekga will on Tuesday 02 July, release the results of the TALIS Research Study at Nellmapius Secondary School at 09:00.

South Africa is the only African country represented in a list that includes Australia, Japan, Korea, Norway, the United States and the United Kingdom, as just some of the 48 countries that participated in the 2018 survey. TALIS focused on the following areas:

Theme 1 - Teachers' instructional practices and beliefs;

Theme 2 - School leadership;

Theme 3 - Teachers' professional practices;

Theme 4 - Teacher education and initial preparation;

Theme 5 - Teacher feedback and development;

Theme 6 - School climate;

Theme 7 - Job satisfaction;

Theme 8 - Teacher human resource issues and stakeholder relations,

Theme 9 - Teacher self-efficacy

As the Department strives to improve teaching and learning conditions, it is envisaged that the results of the TALIS South Africa report will provide valid, timely and comparable information to help the DBE review and define policies for developing a high-quality teaching profession.

The Minister will for the first time unveil this important report (Volume 1) which to a large extent is an examination of the Basic Education sector from the perspective of the teachers.

Members of the media are invited to attend the release as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 02 July 2019

Time: 09h00

Venue: Nellmapius Secondary School, Nellmapius, Pretoria

Issued by: Department of Basic Education