Kenya: Wanyama Proud of Team Despite Afcon Exit

Cairo, Egypt — Harambee Stars skipper Victor Wanyama says he is proud of his teammates despite their early exit from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

Stars bowed out of the competition after suffering two losses in their Group C matches and their lone win over Tanzania was not enough to sail them into the round of 16 as one of the best four third placed teams.

"I am proud of the players and staff because everyone gave their best. Sometimes we do mistakes but we are only human and the most important thing for us is to learn from the mistakes. I am proud of everyone because we gave our best and we fought in every match," stated the skipper.

Stars started their campaign with a 2-0 loss at the hands of Algeria following a disastrous first half before bouncing back with a sweet 3-2 victory over neighbors Tanzania in their second match.

But, it was the tie against Senegal in their final group match that delivered the devastating knockout as the team suffered a 3-0 loss conceding three goals in 12 minutes after a series of mistakes.

"We have learnt a lot and I know we will have another qualification and the lessons we have taken from here will help us come back. We will sure be a better side when we return," Wanyama stated.

Stars jet back to Nairobi on Tuesday evening after a whole month of being away, having started the journey to the Cup of Nations with a three week training camp in France on May 31.