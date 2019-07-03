South Africa: Proteas' Failure Highlights Sorry State of SA Cricket

analysis

South Africa's cricket players and fans will move on from the disappointment of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. South African cricket might not.

Spare a thought for Faf du Plessis. South Africa's national cricket captain has been on a two-week walk of shame, trying - along with his brow-beaten teammates - to explain where and how and why the wheels fell off their 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup campaign, so quickly and so dispiritingly.

As Du Plessis told the media this week: "It's been a remarkable tournament where different teams on their day can beat anyone, and it shows you that if you are not on top of your game, in international cricket... the margins are so small. We haven't been great this tournament, but we certainly haven't been that far off the ball."

He's right, of course. In the pressure of a World Cup, those small margins magnify into big issues. That's why so much was made of the AB de Villiers' "disruptive" offer to come out of retirement and rejoin the Proteas squad. It's why, as Du Plessis admitted last week, the team management tried to convince strike bowler Kagiso Rabada not to play in the IPL...