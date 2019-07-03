South Africa: SAPS Wars Update - Generals, They Come and Go

analysis

Factionalism and infighting in the police have claimed more scalps, with big changes in KwaZulu-Natal and a shake-up on the cards for the country's most gang-ravaged province, the Western Cape.

KwaZulu-Natal is again without a permanent police leader and the Western Cape's policing head has been approached to fill this position in the latest round of chess-like manoeuvres to shake up the police service.

National police commissioner Khehla Sitole on Tuesday 2 July announced that he had consulted with Western Cape police commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula, who is currently on leave, to take up the post of heading up KwaZulu-Natal's police.

This consultation process is not yet finalised.

"I have approached General Jula about this deployment because firstly, the post of provincial commissioner remains vacant and secondly, General Jula emerges from the province of KwaZulu-Natal, making him experienced to police KZN," Sitole said.

He made the statement following news reports over the past few days that Jula had been removed - this in the wake of an apparent surge in gang-related violence in the Western Cape and as internal spats among officers have become even more apparent.

SEE SAPS Wars Part 1: The blurry blue line between the cops and...