South Africa: The Ekurhuleni R1.9-Billion Toilet Tender That Stinks to High Heaven

analysis

Critics dubbed the Ekurhuleni R1.9-billion chemical toilets tender as Imoto Entshontsha Imali (the 'vehicle for stealing the money' or the 'getaway car'). amaBhungane's Tabelo Timse went to find out why.

Portable toilets are big business in local government.

An amaBhungane investigation has revealed that the Ekurhuleni metro spent a staggering R1.9-billion on chemical toilets over three financial years from 2017 to 2019.

The three-year tender to provide toilets to informal settlements was meant to replace the inhumane bucket system, but while this project is a relief to some, other residents regard it as a curse.

Critics suggest that the project, where toilets were sourced from 16 small suppliers, was a get-rich-quick scheme for some underperforming contractors that left many beneficiaries with dirty and broken toilets.

The project was highlighted in an open letter titled Large Scale Looting at the City of Ekurhuleni, circulated on social media and addressed to media, government and law enforcement agencies in March 2019.

The letter, which appeared well-informed, purported to be written by "concerned ANC members, employees and citizens of the City of Ekurhuleni".

It labelled the toilet project a black hole and...