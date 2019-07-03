South Africa: 8-Month-Old Baby Raped in Cape Town

An 8-month-old baby has been raped in Bonteheuwel, Cape Town, a local councillor and police said on Tuesday.

"My level of nausea far [outweighs] my disgust at this case," said City of Cape Town ward councillor Angus McKenzie.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said a case of rape was registered on Saturday at about 14:00.

"Our detectives are following up on all leads," he said.

McKenzie said in a Facebook post: "I was in tears at [the] sound of the voice of the family member who graphically replayed what is alleged to have taken place."

He said he would fight for bail to be opposed for anybody arrested and would do whatever he could to ensure that a heavy sentence was imposed.

"This young baby needs a united community to grow from this. We need to be in one voice, condemning this moral decay of our society in the strongest terms.

In the meantime, the City of Cape Town launched its second Neighbourhood Safety Team (NST) in Bonteheuwel on Tuesday.

One-hundred law enforcement officers would work in shifts to prevent crime and deal with by-law transgressions, the City said.

They would work with the City's metro police and traffic service, as well as the South African Police Service.

The first NST was launched in Delft in 2017.

Part of the motivation for launching another NST was due to Bonteheuwel not having its own police station and a need to curb gang violence, the City said in a statement.

News24