South Africa: JMPD Official Suspended for Alleged Involvement in Alex Demolitions

A Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) director has been suspended for his alleged involvement in the illegal Alexandra demolitions in May.

On Thursday City of Joburg spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane confirmed the suspension of an official to News24 but declined to divulge any further details.

"As this is an ongoing matter, the City is not at liberty to discuss the matter any further as this may prejudice the rights of all parties involved," Modingoane said.

According to an article published by Sunday World, JMPD director Mathokoza Kgaswane received a letter from acting head of public safety David Tembe two weeks ago asking him to submit reasons why he should not be suspended for his role in the demolishing of the structures.

Kgaswane told the publication that he had been suspended and that he was waiting at home to be charged.

The Alexandra demolitions have seen mayor Herman Mashaba's office distancing itself from giving the go ahead to the Red Ants. This resulted in a finger-pointing situation.

News24 previously reported that the city's manager Ndivhoniswani Lukhwareni had denied reports that he accepted responsibility for the demolition of alleged illegal structures.

The municipality further clarified that the instruction to demolish illegal structures in Alexandra came from the JMPD and, as a result, Mashaba has since requested Lukhwareni to initiate an independent investigation into the decision-making process that led to the removal of the structures leaving many displaced.

News24