Liberia: Lonestar Cell MTN Launches University Fees Payment Via Mobile Money

Lonestar Cell MTN announced on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, that it has launched the extension of its Mobil Money tuition fees payment to the University of Liberia, now making it easy for all students to pay their tuition fees via Mobile Money.

The new service, the company said, was developed and launched, in partnership with the University of Liberia and MWETANA, an online payment solutions company.

Speaking about this exciting development, Mr. Prince D. Chesson, Mobile Money Manager at Lonestar Cell MTN, said, "We are excited to enable easier access to education through MoMo. With this new service, students no longer have to make trips to banks to pay their fees with cash. All they have to do is dial *156# on their phones and follow the prompts to make fast, secure payments directly from their Mobile Money wallets.

Mobile Money already gives customers an easy and safe way to send money to family and friends and pay for goods and services anywhere in Liberia at any time. With this partnership with the University of Liberia and MWETANA, we are expanding the services we provide to our customers and helping them to live more connected and modern lives, hassle-free."

To enjoy the freedom and ease of payment that this new service provides, students, guardians and sponsors need to make sure they are registered for Mobile Money and their accounts are loaded with cash.

To register for MTN Mobile Money, customers can visit any Lonestar Cell MTN service center or registered Mobile Money agent, fill out an application form and provide a valid identification card (passport, driver's license, national ID, voter's ID). Mobile Money registration is free. The Mobile Money cashier at the service center or the registered agent will be able to help the customer add money to their account.

Lonestar Cell MTN is committed to making the lives of its customers easier and brighter. With Mobile Money, Lonestar Cell MTN is #Here4U.