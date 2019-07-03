Algeria: Government Open to Any Initiative of National Dialogue Uniting Algerians

Algiers — Minister of Communication, spokesman of the Government Hassane Rabehi said Tuesday in Algiers that the Government "is favorable to any initiative of national dialogue likely to unite Algerians."

Answering reporters' questions the national dialogue meetings the opposition are set to organize next Saturday in Algiers, Rabehi said that the Government "is favorable to any initiative of dialogue, founded on national values likely to unite, not to divide, the Algerians, while preserving their security and stability."

The minister was speaking on the sidelines of the Parliament 2018-2019 ordinary session, at the Council of the Nation (Upper House).

Mentioning the "issues" confronting certain private media outlets, the Communication Minister has explained that these "accumulated problems cannot be solved quickly," announcing that "all the measures which are likely to meet the aspirations of the personnel will be taken."

Speaking about war veteran Lakhder Bouregaa held in pretrial detention, the minister said he had "confidence" in the Algerian justice, the only one empowered to rule in this case.