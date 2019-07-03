South Africa: 'It's Done, It's Finished' - Malema On Voting Pact With DA

analysis

The EFF will no longer vote with the DA in Johannesburg and Tshwane, Julius Malema announced on Tuesday, potentially putting governance at risk in the hung councils.

The EFF won't vote with the DA or ANC in Johannesburg and Tshwane after the DA-led coalition rejected the party's request to elect an EFF mayor in Tshwane, party leader Julius Malema announced on Tuesday.

"They refused with their votes. They don't want to vote with us but they want us to vote with them," Malema said on the DA-led coalitions.

DA-led coalitions currently govern Johannesburg and Tshwane but rely on the EFF to pass matters in council. The EFF has supported the coalitions on an issue-by-issue basis.

"We cannot keep on voting for people who won't vote for us," said Malema.

"It's done. It's finished."

The EFF took a position after the 2016 local government elections not to use its deciding seats in the two metros to take leadership positions, but the party opted to replace the ANC for the first time since 1994 and elect DA mayors.

That position has changed in recent years with the EFF calling for an opportunity to prove itself in government. The EFF and DA began...