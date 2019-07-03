Sudan: Targeting Citizens and Regular Forces Is Irrelevant Task - Giyafa

National Party Secretary General Abdel Aziz AL Noor Giyafa said targeting citizens and regular forces during peaceful processions was irrelevant task and a dangerous turn in Sudanese revolution path.

Giyafa said in statement to SUNA that this kind of targeting could lead to abortive of the popular revolution during which the Sudanese people have exerted dear and generous task besides the disturbing situations in the country to achieve agendas which don't serve the objective of change desired by the Sudanese people.

He added that the deviation of the revolution from its track would lead to strip up of seditions and the sliding of the country into anarchy.

Meanwhile Giyafa called for the commitment to peaceful revolution and reminded the all for the noble and virtuous values that governed the behavior of the Sudanese people.