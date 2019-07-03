Sudan: Demos Defy Sudan's Militia As More Bodies Found in Nile

Omdurman / Atbara / El Obeid / Wad Madani — On Monday, people demonstrated in Omdurman chanting slogans condemning the Transitional Military Council after the deaths and the injuries in the demonstrations that took place across Sudan on Sunday. Three more bodies were reportedly found near the Nile in Omdurman yesterday morning. Witnesses told Reuters News Agency that men in a lorry dumped the bodies.

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) wounded a number of people Atbara in the River Nile state following the burial of Khalid Awad Saad who was killed on Sunday evening.

Badreldin Hussein told Radio Dabanga that a large RSF force attacked the mourners after they buried the body using live ammunition in the air and tear gas, causing large numbers of wounded, who were transferred to the military and police hospitals.

He reported that yesterday the security forces in Atbara detained lawyer Abdelmajid Aidaros after he filed a complaint about the killing of Saad in Atbara.

He said that Aidaros was detained in the buildings of the security apparatus without being released so far.

The number of the injured in demonstrations in El Obeid of North Kordofan within the march of million in June 30 has risen to about ten.

Ali Ibrahim, the spokesman for the Sudanese Professionals Association in El Obeid, told Radio Dabanga that the number of those who sustained injuries in the demonstrations on Sunday has risen from five to about ten people until Monday.

He pointed out that the authorities released one of the three detainees and held two of them, namely Khamis Jumaa and Walid Abdelgadir on the pretext of their distribution of leaflets in Sheikan locality.

He added that the authorities released four detainees in El Rahad and still hold another, namely Khalil Ahmed Abdallah.

One of the demonstrators and his son were injured in Wad Madani in El Gezira state by the police on Sunday.

Mujahid El Rafee told Radio Dabanga that a police force attacked a number of demonstrators at El Hilla El Jadeeda district, hit one of the protesters and his son and took them to the southern station before releasing them later.

