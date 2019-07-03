Sudan: Junta Accuses Opposition of 'Provoking Sudanese Forces'

Khartoum — The Transitional Military Council (TMC) has accused the opposition Alliance for Freedom and Change (AFC) of provoking the regular forces and deviating the demonstrations of the March of Millions from its track, which led to deaths and injuries.

Hundreds of thousands of Sudanese took to the streets in Khartoum and many other cities, in response to the call of the Alliance for Freedom and Change to demonstrate in millions. According to journalists and observers, the number of demonstrators exceeded the number of protestors on the demonstration at April 6, that led to the ousting of president Omar Al-Bashir.

In total 10 people were killed and many were injured, sources within Sudan told Radio Dabanga. The Ministry of Health announced Sunday night that eight people had been killed. The deputy chairman of the ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, better known as Hemeti, claimed on Sunday that "more than eight people have been injured, among them three members of the Rapid Support Forces". He claimed "snipers and infiltrators" were to blame.

In a statement, the military junta holds the AFC "fully responsible for the losses of the regular forces and citizens".

The statement claims that the AFC violated what was agreed upon and incited the demonstrators to go to the Presidential Palace and the army command, which prompted the Sudanese police forces to disperse the demonstrators using tear gas.

The Sudan News Agency (SUNA) quoted the commission of inquiry and investigation into the massacre of the General Command's sit-in on 29 Ramadan/June 3 as saying that it questioned 20 witnesses from the regular forces and 15 witnesses from the civilians, some of whom were in the sit-in area at the time of the events.

SUNA mentioned that the commission will continue its work in accordance with the established norms of national laws and international standards.

