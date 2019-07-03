2 July 2019

South Africa: Hanover Park Residents Plan Shutdown to Highlight Gang Violence

analysis By Tessa Knight

In a stand against gangsterism and a call for more visible policing, the community of Hanover Park in Cape Town plans to shut down access to the area on Wednesday morning, 3 July 2019.

Flyers are being distributed for a shutdown in Hanover Park on Wednesday amid a spike in gang-related crimes, with residents of communities such as Hanover Park bearing the brunt of the fallout. In June 2019 an unidentified woman was found dead in a rubbish truck, while 19-year-old Gift of the Givers volunteer Ameerodien Noordien was shot and killed in gang crossfire outside his home in October 2018.

According to a flyer circulating via WhatsApp and on the ground, the Hanover Park Community will attempt to shut down all access to and from the area. No specific association is attached to the flyers.

A similar shutdown of communities on the Cape Flats occurred in September 2018, where 13 people were arrested after altercations with the SAPS.

Despite the roll-out of a national initiative in the form of an Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) in November 2018, crime is still rife in Hanover Park and the greater Cape Flats area.

And just months after its inception, the unit has already...

