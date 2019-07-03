Kenya: Safaricom to Close Its Shops for 4 Hours in Honour of Collymore

Nairobi — All Safaricom Shops will be closed on Thursday for four hours in memory of former Safaricom Chief Executive Officer (CEO), the late Bob Collymore.

Safaricom said the shops will be closed from 10.30am to 2.30pm, during a Memorial Service which will be held at the All Saints Cathedral, Nairobi.

"As a mark of respect for our cherished leader, Safaricom shall be closing all our shops countrywide on Thursday 4th July 2019 between the hours of 10.30am and 2.30pm," the telco said in a statement.

It pointed out that this will give Kenyans an opportunity to reflect on his life.

Collymore's body was cremated at Kariokor in Nairobi, in a private ceremony attended by his close family members, invited friends and a few staff members from Safaricom.

There was heavy security at the crematorium after a huge crowd of onlookers turned up, despite an announcement by the company's board Chairman Nicholas Nganga that it was a private event.

The company has already named former CEO Michael Joseph to lead the company in an interim capacity, due to his understanding of operations at the firm where he serves as a board member.

Collymore died at his Nairobi home on Monday, aged 61, after a long battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, a cancer for which he had been seeking treatment since 2017, locally and in the United Kingdom.