Namibia: Two Violently Killed in Erongo Over Weekend

Walvis Bay — A man who disappeared with a borrowed cellphone was killed at Spitzkoppe over the weekend while another one lost his life for reportedly confronting a man who had bumped into his friend in a bar in Walvis Bay.

According to the police crime report released on Sunday, a 30-year-old man was beaten to death at a bar in Spitzkoppe while the second was stabbed to death at the popular hangout Vilakazi Lounge in Kuisebmond, Walvis Bay.

Briefing the media yesterday morning the crime investigations coordinator for the Erongo Regional Police, Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu, said a 43-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with the murder of Rodney Job, 30, on Saturday.

According to Iikuyu, the deceased allegedly asked to use the suspect's phone to make a phone call. However, the deceased disappeared with the phone after making the call.

The suspect allegedly searched for the victim and located him after several hours at Spitzkoppe. The two allegedly got into a quarrel during which the suspect allegedly attacked the victim by punching him with his fists and kicking him all over the body, until he fell to the ground and died on the spot.

The victim is apparently from Windhoek and his next of kin were not yet traced. Police will conduct a post-mortem this week to determine the exact cause of death.

Meanwhile the suspect is expected to appear today in the Usakos Magistrate's Court. In the second incident an 18-year-old tragically died early Sunday morning at Vilakazi Lounge, Mica Street, Kuisebmond.

According to Iikuyu the deceased, identified as Victor Xoagub from Windhoek, and his friend were enjoying themselves when an unknown male bumped himself into one of his friends. The two apparently apologised to each other and the story ended. However, Xoagub allegedly later confronted the man who had bumped himself into his friend resulting in the man calling two of his friends.

The two friends allegedly attacked Xoagub by stabbing him three times with unknown sharp objects.

Xoagub was rushed to hospital by his friends but passed away upon arrival.

The suspects are known but were yet to be arrested.