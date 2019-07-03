Nigeria: Singer Simi Calls for Better Protection of Women From Assault, Rape

Alternative music superstar, Simisola Ogunleye aka Simi has called for better protection of Nigerian women and girls from physical abuse and rape.

Recall that in an emotional post on Wednesday, Simi decried the unsafety of women in Nigeria and the lack of action from family and society when they are assaulted.

She wrote @simplysimi on Instagram, "Women, even little girls are not safe in this country. First, there is oppression, abuse.

"When something does happen to you, nobody fights for you. The family says 'Protect our name', the church says 'touch not my anointed'.

"The government just does not give. So men, please when people are fighting for women, say they are feminists and want equality rights for women, I hope you remember how unprotected they are and fight with them.

"Women, when you see another woman fighting for you and your rights, if you dont like the approach because you think everything is all about submission.

"Your life is constantly at stake, if it hasn't touched you yet, count your blessings. Open your eyes, the world does not favour you. Fight back.

"As for these animals, you can only slap and rape for so long. One by one, judgement will find you and drag you down. I know men go through sexual assault too!

"I acknowledge it but women and children are more vulnerable. Let's fight for and protect the most vulnerable in the society," Simi said.

Her statement comes on the heels of two high profile alleged abuse, among others that have flooded social media in the last couple of days.

Recently, Busola Dakolo accused Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) of raping her when she was a teenager, in a now-viral interview.

Also, on Tuesday, surveillance footage showed Senator Elisha Abbo physically assaulting a woman in an Abuja shop with the assistance of a police man.

The events and others like it, have prompted several social media calls for more justice for women, especially when they have been raped or physically assaulted.