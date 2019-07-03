South Africa: Overlooked Hendricks Disappointed At Proteas' CWC Woes

Cape Town — Reeza Hendricks has admitted he's disappointed to see the way things have unfolded for the Proteas at the ongoing Cricket World Cup.

Hendricks missed out on the Proteas' 15-man squad with the selectors opting for Hashim Amla's pedigree and experience and Aiden Markram's red-hot form instead.

It was a tough pill for Hendricks to swallow, as the 29-year-old was part of the team's World Cup training and build-up prior to the squad announcement.

After Hendricks omission, Proteas selection convenor Linda Zondi told Sport24 that since Hendricks only averaged 25.07 in 14 ODIs, that statistic had swayed their decision.

Hendricks revealed that he took some time away from the World Cup hysteria and had come to terms with his exclusion.

"Yeah, obviously it was a bit disappointing not going but to be honest I've been out of the country for a couple of weeks so I haven't been following as much, but seeing the results and how things unfolded at the World Cup is disappointing... I backed the boys to go out there and do well for us," Hendricks told reporters at the KFC Mini-Cricket National Seminar in George on Monday.

The Proteas have suffered their worst World Cup to date having only won two matches in eight encounters with one clash (v Australia) still remaining.

When asked if there was anything that he pinpoint what went wrong, Hendricks said, "To be honest, we all trying to figure out the answer."

"I was involved with the build-up to the World Cup, everything went according to plan and everyone got on well with each other. To figure that out, I don't know and I'm sure they are trying to figure it out as well," he said.

Although we'll never know how Hendricks would've performed at this year's World Cup, it's entirely possible he would've performed better than Amla (203 runs in 7 games), or Markram (106 runs in 7 games).

"I'd love to think that if I was there I'd contribute as well as I can, but we'll never know," Hendricks concluded.

Sport24