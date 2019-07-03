Rwanda: Scandinavia to Meet AS Kigali in Women's Peace Cup Final

It will be a heated affair between Rwanda's two finest teams when Scandinavia and archrivals AS Kigali square off in the inaugural women Peace Cup final on Thursday.

The game will kick-off 1pm, at Kigali Stadium.

"It is going to be a tough final," Radjab Bizumuremyi, the Scandinavia head coach, told Times Sport on Tuesday.

"We are happy to be in the final, but work continues.. we want to win the title."

The Rubavu-based side reached the final with a hard-earned 3-2 win over ES Mutunda in semi-finals on Monday. Skipper Djamila Abimana scored the winning goal, in the 70th minute, after ES Mutunda fought back from two goals down to level the matters 2-2.

Two first-half goals from Diane Uwamariya and Nadine Mukandayisenga - in the 24th and 28th minutes, respectively - put Bizumuremyi's side in a comfortable 2-0 lead, but Valentine Iradukunda, 47th minute, and Yvonne Umuhoza, 51st minute, brought ES Mutunda back in the game early in the second half.

Bizumuremyi further appealed to his defenders; "We are strong upfront, but some defensive gaffes almost cost us. We can't allow it (against AS Kigali) in the final. We have to step up."

Hopefuls AS Kigali, who have won the league title for the last ten seasons, set the final date with Scandinavia after defeating Inyemera 3-0, also on Monday.

Beaten semi-finalists; Inyemera and ES Mutunda, meet in the third-place playoff on Wednesday.

Monday (semi-finals)

AS Kigali 3-0 Inyemera

Scandinavia 3-2 ES Mutunda