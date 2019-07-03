Kenyan Men Seal African Games Slot

Kenya men's basketball team, nick-named Morans, made history by winning Fiba Africa Zone Five Championship here at the Lugogo Indoor Court on Monday.

The Fiba Africa Zone Five Championship, which have been going on for the last one week, was also being used as a qualifier tournament for the 2019 African Games (formerly All Africa Games).

Kenyan men were crowned champions thanks to 77-71 victory by Uganda Silver Bucks over Rwanda in the last match of the qualifiers here.

And there was more good news for Kenya as Denmark-based professional Tyler Okari was named the championships Most Valuable Player ahead of big names, among them former NBA star Brandon Davies, who turned out for Uganda Silver Bucks.

Kenya had made history on Day Two of the championship by beating Egypt 97-79, a first by a Kenyan men's team against the Pharaohs.

Afro basket Championship

The win also assured Kenya a place in Afrobasket Championships to be staged in Mali later this month.

At the same time, Kenya women's team, the Lionesses, will be Senegal for Afro-basket Championships for women.

The 92-69 beating the Kenyans got from Rwanda on Saturday had brought some tension in the Kenyan camp as Rwanda needed only a win against Uganda to be crowned champions at the expense of both Kenya and Egypt.

After beating Kenya, Rwanda, who had earlier lost to Egypt by nine points in the championship, were on plus seven (+7) points. Kenya, who had beaten Egypt by 18 points but lost to Rwanda by 16 points, were on plus one (+1) points while Egypt were on -13.

After losing to Uganda, Rwanda, who now had suffered two loses cumulatively, were relegated to fourth place, while Uganda were third and Egypt second.

"It's God's will. He is the one who has handed us this victory. I will always walk with our amazing God. This time we assembled the most awesome crop of players. They are self disciplined, patriotic and are ready to fight to the last minute to defend our beloved country. Their fighting spirit shocked even the hosts. They weathered the worst storm to bring honour to our country," Kenya Basketball Federation chairman Paul Otula said after Kenya were crowned champions.

Similar sentiments were echoed by KBF treasurer Peter Orero who said Kenya has always been a sleeping giant in the region, but the team has now woken up from slumber.

"We've never had such organised preparations due to inadequate funding. I thank our sponsors MadGoat for making this happen," Orero said.