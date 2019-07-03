Kenya: Harambee Stars Out of 2019 Afcon

Kenya were on Tuesday evening officially locked out of the running for a place in Africa Cup of Nations last 16 after Cameroon were held to a barren draw by Benin in a pulsating Group F match at the Ismailia Stadium.

The Kenyans, who started the day occupying the final third best placed teams position, could have made it to the last 16 if Cameroon beat Benin and Angola lost to Mali later on Tuesday.

Benin went through as one of the four best third-placed teams but must wait to find out their next opponents.

Harambee Stars complicated their chances of making it to the last 16 for the first time in history of the competition after losing 3-0 to Senegal in their final Group C match on Monday at the 30 June Stadium.

Liverpool star Sadio Mane scored twice after Stade Rennais forward Ismaila Sarr had opened the scoring in a 14-minute second half blitz that left the Kenyans licking their wounds after holding up for 60 minutes brilliantly.

Kenya will now return home to prepare for the upcoming African Nations Championships (Chan) qualifiers where they face neighbours Tanzania in a two-legged tie at the end of this month.