Nigeria: Ugly Ordeal of a Widow in the Hands of Land Speculators

Enugu — A widow, Mrs. Ngozi Emeter has cried out to the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Adamu Mohammed, to come to her rescue from the hands of land speculators bent on depriving her of the land she genuinely bought from a family in Emene, Enugu.

Mrs. Emeter is also alleging that the commissioner of Police in charge of X-Squad in Abuja was in league with the people trying to deprive her of her property and has appealed to the IGP to intervene to save her the agony of losing her hard earned property.

According to her, the Police commissioner in charge of X-Squad in Abuja is allegedly frustrating her from getting justice in a case of willful destruction and threat to life she reported at the police headquarters in Abuja.

The widow said that her trouble started after she bought a parcel of land in Emene in 2012 and legally completed all the payments involved in the transaction with the family that sold the land to her.

However, according to her, when she began the development of the land in December 2018, one Mr. Ikechukwu Nome, believed to be from the family that sold the land to her came with some men and ordered her to stop work, claiming that they were shortchanged by their extended family in sharing the proceeds from the land.

Mrs. Emeter said that she politely advised them to go and resolve the matter with members of their family, insisting that she has fully settled them as agreed.

Surprisingly, according to her, on January 1st 2019, the said Ikechukwu Nome in company of his cohorts allegedly invaded the property under construction and demolished the houses while shooting allegedly sporadically into the air to scare people away.

Angered by this act, the widow said she reported the matter to the Enugu state police command and later transferred it to Abuja as she was not satisfied with the way Enugu police command was handling the matter and the IGP swiftly acted on her petition and referred the matter to IGP-IRT who in the course of investigation arrested nine persons in connection with the crime as well as 4 guns allegedly used in the operation.

The suspects, she claimed confessed to the crime and were subsequently charged to court in the Suit number FHC/ABJ/CR/ 77/2019 with Mr. Joshua Ayana, as the police prosecutor.

Emeter however lamented that "surprisingly, on 30th May 2019, a signal was sent to IGP-IRT from the office of CP X-Squad directing the team terminate the charge and transfer the matter to CP X-squad.

Not happy with the new twist in the case, the widow approached her lawyer, V. T. Ugochukwu, who sent fresh petition to the inspector general of police, complaining of the development in the matter. The IGP was said to have directed that IGP-IRT to continue the trial of the alleged confessed criminals.

The lawyer has complained that despite the approval to continue the widow's case given by the IGP through a letter with reference number, CZ/7050/IGP.SEC/ABJ/VOL/129/664 of 17th June 2019 to the Commissioner of Police X-squad, he has "blatantly refused to transfer the matter to IGP-IRT so that they could continue the trial of the suspects", accusing him of showing "a clear manifestation of the personal interest in the matter".

"We most humbly request that you use your good office to compel the CP X-Squad to hand over the matter to the IRT for the continuation of the criminal trial so that the confessed suspects will not escape justice."