Namibia: Teachers Warned Against Mocking Pupils

EDUCATION executive director Sanet Steenkamp has warned teachers who make recordings of pupils during lessons and later mock them, that they may be punished for it.

Steenkamp issued the warning yesterday at the launch of 'Edulution', a digital learning company that runs after-school numeracy and literacy programmes in Zambia, and has come to Namibia.

She expressed concern that there are teachers who use their cellphones during class to record pupils who have difficulties in pronouncing certain English words, and thereafter ridicule them.

Steenkamp said teachers should stop using gadgets in classrooms if it is not for educational purposes.

"If a cellphone or tablet is not for educational purposes, then it does not have a place in the classroom... As the ministry, it is not in our mandate to make a mockery of our pupils," she stressed.

The executive director further reminded the teachers that the ministry's aim is to instil knowledge, and nurture pupils from an early age.

This, she said, is more than just shaping the future of everyone who passes through the teachers' hands, but also shapes the future of the nation. - Nampa