Namibia: Policy Doubt Stifles Economic Growth

THE economic growth summit slated for the end of July will clarify the government's position on issues clouded by policy uncertainties, which have suppressed growth.

Policy uncertainty is regarded as one of the factors stifling economic growth, as the economy has recorded negative growth for 12 consecutive quarters.

In line with this, president Hage Geingob formed a high-level panel to revive the economy through attracting investments which can spur growth.

The chairperson of the panel, Johannes Gawaxab, said at a media briefing on Monday that the economic growth summit is scheduled to take place from 31 July to 1 August, and is themed 'Economic Revival for Inclusive Growth - Strengthening the Namibian House'.

Gawaxab noted that the summit envisages to announce a further US$500 million (N$7 billion) in addition to the US$1 billion (N$14 billion) worth of investments it expects to attract in two years.

"The panel was tasked to identify opportunities for economic recovery and mass employment creation by leveraging private sector capital. An immediate deliverable for this panel will be to coordinate the hosting of a two-day summit," he added.

The objectives of the summit are to bring together the private sector, including domestic, regional and international investors, the government, organised labour, the youth and civil society.

Gawaxab said the summit is meant to "revive the Namibian economy; grow the economy, and by so doing create employment opportunities; identify and remove growth-slowing policy impediments; and promote Namibia as a competitive investment and tourism destination."

At a press briefing in June, information deputy minister Engel Nawatiseb said the new investments expected from the summit will contribute to the economic revival of the economy, and create new employment opportunities.

He stated that the two-day event is aimed at reviving and growing the local economy, creating job opportunities, attracting investments, and promoting Namibia as an attractive tourism and investment destination. The summit will also identify and remove bottlenecks hindering economic growth.

The deputy minister added that the summit will be a platform to showcase growth and investment prospects in the country's economy, as well as present local and international investors with a portfolio of investment projects in several sectors.

"There will be panel discussions of topical issues on the growth of the economy to address poverty, inequality and unemployment. This is a genuine effort on the part of the government to augment and supplement interventions aimed at growing the local economy," Nawatiseb said.

Speaking at the same briefing with the deputy minister, the high-level panel's deputy chairperson, Nangula Uaandja, had described the envisaged summit as a shared effort between the government and the private sector, and they had invited people from different sectors of the economy.

Uaandja added that they could not compare this summit to previous investment summits in the country because they have specific targets to achieve, and have identified specific sectors that require special focus.

"This summit will be solely funded by the private sector, and will not use any public funds. We have identified partners who are willing to fund it, but there are a number of things that need to be finalised before we get the exact costs of organising this," she said.

