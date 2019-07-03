Namibia: Soldier Blamed Drowned Girl's Mother in Smses

A NAMIBIAN Defence Force member accused of having drowned his five-year-old daughter in the Goreangab Dam in Windhoek sent cellphone text messages in which he informed the girl's mother that her daughter was dead, and appeared to blame her over her daughter's death.

Gabriel Tulinana David sent a series of cellphone text messages to her over the days after he had left with their daughter, Indileni David, on 19 February 2017, Indileni's mother, Kornelia Thomas, testified during David's trial in the Windhoek High Court yesterday.

In one of the messages that David (32) sent to her - that was early on the morning of 22 February 2017 - he told her "U f*** up everythings" (sic), and that there was "nothing more like Indileni in ds [this] life", adding that she should say rest in peace to their daughter, Thomas told acting judge Orben Sibeya.

Another SMS from David to Thomas that day included more accusations, with the message reading: "Indelini's dead due to ur stupidness coz u f*** up evrything en I cut off all da chanel 4get abt [about] her as soon as u read ds sms".

Thomas said she forwarded the text messages to an aunt of hers, and they then went to the police to inform them of the SMSes she had received.

It was only the next day that a police officer contacted her aunt, and asked her to visit the police mortuary to have a look at the body of a child. Her aunt identified the body as being that of Indileni.

The state is alleging that David murdered Indileni, aged five, between 19 and 21 February 2017 by drowning her in the Goreangab Dam.

Her body was found in the dam on 21 February 2017.

Two days earlier, David had taken their daughter with him on what was supposed to be a visit to the shops to buy some clothing for Indileni, Thomas told the court. She never saw Indileni alive again, Thomas said.

David is charged with counts of murder, read with the provisions of the Combating of Domestic Violence Act, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, theft, and malicious damage to property.

In addition to the murder charge, the prosecution is alleging that David assaulted Thomas in Windhoek on 26 January 2017, that he stole two cellphones from Thomas during December 2016, and that he also broke another cellphone of Thomas and destroyed a SIM card belonging to her during December 2016.

David denied guilt on all of the charges with the start of his trial. His defence lawyer, Mbanga Siyomunji, did not provide a plea explanation to the court.

Thomas told the court that David assaulted her by punching her on the mouth and neck, and hitting her on the forehead and mouth with his head after she had refused to give him N$20 for taxi fare.

She also recounted that after David had left with Indileni on 19 February 2017, he started to send text messages to her. In one of those SMSes, he asked her why she did not want him any more, and her response to him was that it was because he had been beating her.

She said David started his next message to her with the word "surprise", before he told her "we" were no longer coming to her as she did not deserve to have them with her any more.

The next day, he also sent her a message in which he told her that she would not be with Indileni any more, followed by another SMS in which he expressed his love for her and said his goodbyes to her.

During all of his communication with her, David never told her that Indileni had accidentally fallen into water or that she was missing, Thomas said.

The trial is continuing.

State advocate Cliff Lutibezi is representing the prosecution.