Western Sahara: Conference in Geneva On Sahrawi People Rights Abuse

Geneva — The UN Human Rights Council hosted Wednesday a conference on the Moroccan occupation attacks on the economic, social and cultural rights in Western Sahara and the negative role of some European countries, which hinders the settlement of the conflict, contribute directly to perpetuate the sufferings of the Sahrawi people.

The said conference organized by the Geneva Support Group for Western Sahara, saw the participation of the Sahrawi Minister Delegate for Europe, Mohamed Sidati, as well as the City Council of Vitoria and the ambassadors of the countries friends with the Sahrawi people and Sahrawi human rights activists.

During this meeting, coinciding with the 41st session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, participants discussed the retaliation policy conducted by the Moroccan occupation in the occupied Sahrawi territories, stressing that this policy "spares none of the fundamental rights of the Sahrawi people," guaranteed by international law and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The negative role of some European countries that directly contribute to perpetuate the suffering of the Sahrawi people by "hindering the UN efforts to put end to Western Sahara conflict in accordance with international law and Security Council resolutions on the Sahrawi question," was also addressed by speakers.

In this regard, they denounced Morocco's policy which is based on "sabotaging and defeating "all solutions and proposals stemming from the United Nations and its special envoys to Western Sahara ",

former German President Horst Kohler, who recently had to resign because of "Morocco's intransigence and refusal to interact with his efforts, in addition to the negative role of France which has exerted strong pressure on the Security Council to undermine the already taken steps." SPS