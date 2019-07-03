Rwanda: President Kagame Visits Gabonese Counterpart

President Kagame said he was happy to be in Gabon, a visit he said was part of efforts to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

President Paul Kagame on Monday paid a visit to his Gabonese counterpart President Ali Bongo Ondimba, with whom they held discussions at Palais de la Renovation in the capital Libreville.

During the visit, President Kagame said he was happy to be in Gabon, a visit he said was part of efforts to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

The President said that part of his visit to the central African country was to check on his counterpart who has been ill.

"I am glad that there is significant improvement to his health that has led to the resumption of his responsibilities. In the African way, we visit friends when it is good times and when it is not so good times," Kagame said.

President Kagame commended his host for promoting African interests.

"Gabon has been central to African interests, vision and the strategy to achieve that vision. President Bongo has been very active working with other leaders on our continent to make sure we raise our level of development," Kagame said.

Kagame also spoke about the Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement which came into effect early this month, saying that there has been significant progress since its inception.

"We have reached the number of countries required to ratify for the agreement to take effect. Even the others who have not ratified, it's not because they are not interested or don't see the necessity.

"It is just because they have difficulties, whether legal or technical, they need to overcome before they participate," he noted.

On conflicts on the continent, Kagame emphasised the need for Africa to work together and cooperate, highlighting that there was no other way to deal with existing problems.

Follow https://twitter.com/Julio_Bizimungu