25 June 2019

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Young Tennis Brothers Excel in Tunisia

NAMIBIA's young tennis siblings Codie and Connor van Schalkwyk excelled to win the doubles title at an International Tennis Federation tournament in Tunisia last week.

The 17-year-old Codie and 14-year-old Connor were competing in the ITF u18 World Tennis Tour Series in Keliba, Tunisia where they were seeded fourth in the doubles tournament.

In the semifinals they caused their first upset when they beat the second-seeded Ben Brahim and Elyes Marouani of Tunisia in straight sets, to reach the final, where they came up against the top-seeded Habib Stambouli of Tunisia and Casper Christensen of Norway.

In the final, the Namibian brothers once again produced the goods as they won the match in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3 to take the title.

In the singles competition, Connor won his first two matches before being beaten by Inaki La Torre of Spain in the quarterfinals.

Both brothers will once again be in action in the ITF Grade 4 tournament in Carthage, Tunisia which starts on Tuesday.

