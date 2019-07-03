South Africa: 'The Police Are Never in Hanover Park When We Need Them'

A small group of residents protested against ongoing issues of crime and gang-related violence in the Cape Flats on Wednesday, 3 July. They stopped traffic in the early morning in an attempt to put gang-related crime back in the spotlight.

Holding signs saying "THIS MOM HAS HAD #ENOUGH" and "Don't shoot, I want to grow up", Pinati Estate community member Avril Martin was part of a group of protesters organising a shutdown of Hanover Park on 3 July. But Martin told Daily Maverick she was upset that the community response had been "very poor".

"We know that people have to go to work, so we [are] asking them to hoot when they go past to show support. But there are so few community members here." Martin noted in particular that the ward councillor was not present to show support. According to Martin, the only officials to attend planned Total Shutdown of Hanover Park were Metro police.

(See tweet to video clip here: of Shaheeda Petersen speaking at the protest)

By 7.45am the protest had dwindled to just over 15 people, although more than 50 were reportedly present in the early hours of the morning.

Martin is part of the Pinati...