Botswana: The Great Elephant Debate - Let's Remove Emotions and Pseudo-Science From Wildlife Management and Get Down to Scientific Facts

analysis

All wild species have predators and humans are the super-predator for elephants. There is nothing 'natural' about a large national park dominated by elephants without a predator. The management of wild landscapes is largely an aesthetic issue. It's called 'The Myth of Wild Africa', and is played out on every luxury safari and National Geographic show.

Ross Harvey accuses the Botswana Government of lifting its ban on elephant trophy hunting for reasons that are primarily political, ie to secure the rural vote in upcoming elections.

Let's start by recapping the facts. The Southern African Development Community (SADC), which consists of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Tanzania in addition to the countries in the Southern Africa Region is home to roughly three-quarters of the world's remaining elephant population (421,125 animals out of 541,684 animals).

In May, Botswana's president, Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi, hosted an elephant summit in Kasane. The first three days of this meeting were technical, involving experts drawn from a number of SADC and other African countries. Ministers and heads of state attended in the last two days. This was no low-level meeting of NGO riff-raff targeted towards the media and donating public.

A focus of the meeting...