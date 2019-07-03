Rwanda: First Lady Jeannette Kagame Visits Botswana's HIV Prevention Facility

Rwanda's First Lady Mrs. Jeannette Kagame and her Botswana counterpart Neo Masisi on Friday toured the African Comprehensive HIV/AIDS Partnerships (ACHAP) Headquarters, one of the main HIV prevention centres in the southern African country.

Mrs. Kagame and President Paul Kagame were until yesterday undertaking a two-day state visit to Botswana, aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

The visit to the facility is one of the various activities that the First Lady undertook while on the visit.

First Ladies Jeannette Kagame and Neo Masisi, during their visit to ACHAP viewed an art display by a young entreprenuer benefiting from the ACHAP youth empowerment program (HS)

Headquartered in the capital Gaborone, ACHAP is a hybrid organisation with local NGO ACHAP Botswana focusing on HIV prevention care in treatment, among other activities across the public health space.

The facility offers technical support, training, capacity building and grant management services through grants, consultancies and training activities in the African Region.

CEO of the African Comprehensive HIV-AIDs Partnerships, Dr Khumo Seipone, presenting an overview of the program.

Imbuto Foundation's Director General, Ms Sandrine Umutoni, among the delegation that visited the African Comprehensive HIVAIDs Patnerships (ACHAP) - (HS)

The organisation's main focus is on youth and adolescents, with majority of their funding coming from the Global Fund grants.

Using a comprehensive approach, ACHAP has successfully supported HIV and TB prevention, care and treatment with remarkable results.

First Lady of Botswana, Mrs Neo Masisi during the visit to visit to the African Comprehensive HIVAIDs Patnerships (ACHAP) - (HS)

ACHAP is said to have dramatically reduced mother-to-child transmission and new infections among children by at least 80 percent.

Among other things, the organisation supported the development of Botswana's first National Strategic Framework for HIV/AIDS (2003-2009) and the second National Strategic Framework (2010-2016).