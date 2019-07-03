Liberia: Senate Confirms New Solicitor General

The Liberian Senate in its 2nd Session of the 54th Legislature confirms Cllr. Sayma Syrenius Cephus as Solicitor General of the Republic of Liberia.

The confirmation was declared in a communication to President George Manneh Weah from Senate Secretary, J. Nahborlor F. Singbeh, Sr.

I have the honour to present my compliments and by directive of the Liberian Senate (IN SESSION), appraise Your Excellency that the below named nominee forwarded to the Liberian Senate of the 2nd Session, 54th Legislature for confirmation consideration in compliance with Article 54 of the Constitution of the Republic of Liberia, was confirmed on Tuesday, June 20, 2019", reads the communication from the Senate.

Cllr. Cephus is former Deputy Minister of Agriculture and a member of the Liberia Bar Association.