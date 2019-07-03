South Africa: EFF Slams Ramaphosa for Backing Gordhan, Claims President's Days Are Numbered

The EFF has again criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa over his failure to act with regards to the Public Protector's remedial action over Pravin Gordhan.

Ramaphosa said he would only act on the public enterprises minister following his review of the Public Protector's findings into the early retirement of former SARS deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay, which was approved by Gordhan in 2009.

EFF leader Julius Malema told journalists during a media briefing at the party's headquarters on Tuesday that Ramaphosa's actions were a direct assault on a chapter nine institution and the Constitution.

"He has continued to treat Pravin Gordhan as a god not subject to the law like all of us, above all. Like [former president Jacob] Zuma, he is not protecting the Constitution by applying with the remedial action of the Public Protector."

He said the conduct being displayed by the president showed others they could undermine or ignore the chapter nine institution.

"It does not matter how we all feel about the incumbent, we can even criticise her, no one can say we uphold the rule of law but ignore the office of the Public Protector and its remedial actions," added Malema.

The EFF leader also questioned Ramaphosa's haste in removing former SARS commissioner Tom Moyane and advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrewbi following the Mokgoro commission.

"He did not hesitate to act on mere recommendations on these commissions," said Malema, insisting that Ramaphosa opted to listen to judicial commissions whose tasks were to recommend and ignore a chapter nine institution, which has binding remedial action.

The guy is in trouble

When it came to Ramaphosa's own woes with the Public Protector, Malema said the president was in trouble and unlikely to finish his own term.

Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane is investigating Ramaphosa following a complaint by the DA over a R500 000 donation into his CR17 ANC presidential election campaign in 2017.

"It's looking extremely bad for Ramaphosa and the likelihood is that he would not finish his term. I like him but he has to comply with the law," said Malema.

He added that he would advise the president to explain himself to the country.

He even went as far as predicting that Ramaphosa's deputy, David "DD" Mabuza, would become South Africa's number one citizen.

Malema claimed others in the ANC, such as the party's national chairperson, Gwede Mantashe, do not want Mkhwebane because he was also probably likely to be investigated by her. This after security upgrades were made on his Eastern Cape farm.

He said Mabuza was cleared by the ANC's own integrity commission.

"In my entire life, I have never gotten anything tangible against DD but there is against Cyril. There is R500 000, R400m... I cannot say that about DD," said the EFF leader.

Malema said although he was not saying Mabuza would be the next in line if Ramaphosa were to go down, Mantashe and Ace Magashule, who is the secretary-general of the ANC, would not make it as presidents.

