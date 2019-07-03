Kenya: Blogger Alai Unapologetic Over Wajir Attack Photos After His Release

Controversial blogger Robert Alai is already breathing fire, hours after he denied treason charges and was released on bail following his two-weeks stay in police custody.

The blogger took to Twitter moments after his release and immediately started discussing his case.

He maintained that policemen and women should be handled with dignity.

"We won't beg and we won't hide. Our men and women in uniform will have to be treated with dignity whether dead or alive," he tweeted.

"Demanding this is not demanding too much, but just showing that we are human and we appreciate them," he added.

"Let's terrorize the oppressors."

Alai faces two counts of treachery and disclosure of information against the law after he posted pictures of police officers killed in a terror attack in Wajir.

He was released on a Sh300,000 bail, days after he requested the public to donate to his legal fees.

Through lawyer Paul Muite, Alai pleaded with the court to release him on a favourable cash bail so that he can unite with his family.

"People of Kenya have a right to information and journalists have absolute rights to inform the public of what is happening within the surrounding," said Muite.