Malawi: Karonga DHO in Need of Over K200 Million Annually to Contain Cholera

Karonga — Karonga District Health Office has announced that it needs over K200 million every year to effectively contain cholera, the epidemic that affects the district almost every year.

Karonga District Health Environmental Officer, Lewis Tukula, made the revelation Monday during public health emergencies management committee meeting aimed at preparing for the epidemic this year.

Tukula said though the district did not register cholera outbreak last year, there is need to prepare in advance to avoid losing lives if the epidemic occurs this year.

"Let us not relax because we had zero cholera cases registered last year. The records show that when the district did not register the outbreak in a certain year, the following year the outbreak becomes worse with a lot of deaths.

"For example, in 2016/17 rainy season, the district registered zero cholera cases, but in 2017/18 all traditional authorities were affected by cholera and the district registered seven deaths," he said.

Tukula warned that if the district would not prepare well for the disease, it would struggle to contain it in the absence of adequate supplies.

Tukula further said there was need to encourage people in the district to keep on observing sanitation and hygiene practices, especially in public places to avoid the outbreak.

"The main challenge we have here is that many people are still defecating openly in the bush because most of them do not have toilets.

It is sad that even in the fishing camps where many spend most of their time, there are no toilets," he said.

Karonga District Commissioner Emmanuel Bulukutu asked for collaborated efforts in the preparations for the epidemic.

He asked other stakeholders to assist the district health office with materials such as chlorine, which he said was vital in fighting cholera.

"Let us not focus more on the amount of money that is required. If we can all have a heart of contributing the materials towards the [cholera] budget, the amount that has been communicated here will go down," he said.

Karonga is one of the cholera hot spot districts in the country.