Malawi: Chimwala Residents Storm Mangochi DC Over Compensation

Mangochi — Residents from Traditional Authority Chimwala in Mangochi on Monday stormed the offices of the District Commissioner to demand compensation for damages of their property made during the rehabilitation of the Liwonde-Mangochi Road.

The residents, around 60 men and women in total, threatened to close the road if they did not get their compensation which they claimed was long overdue.

Sumani Makwinja, leader of the irate residents, told Mana in an interview they had been pushing the compensation for quite some time until the project wound up.

"At first, when they were measuring the road our fellow residents whose houses were within the road works area received compensations," explained Makwinja, adding: "But when the road works were in progress some of our houses which were not earmarked for demolition got affected."

He said when they complained to Mota Engil, the company constructing the road, the latter sent the complainants to the DC's office where they were assured of getting their compensations for the damages.

Makwinja said a team from the DC's office was deployed to the site to conduct assessment on the damages caused but he said nothing had happened todate.

"They came and recorded the damages and we were assured that the compensation would be effected but up to now nothing has happened," explained Makwinja.

"If this time our grievances are not attended to, we are going to close the road to speed up the process of getting our compensations sorted out," he added.

Addressing the concerned people, District Commissioner for Mangochi Reverend Moses Chimphepo asked them to be calm, saying the DC's office was speaking with the Roads Authority (RA) on the matter.

The DC said authorities at the Roads Authority had asked for fourteen days to sort out the matter and that by July 15th the complaining residents would be going home smiling.

"I will do everything possible for you to be helped. If there will be no answer from the Roads Authority I will pick up four people from the group and drive them to Lilongwe so that we can discuss it further with the authorities there.

"But do not worry; you will be helped accordingly," the DC assured the residents before they dispersed to their respective homes.