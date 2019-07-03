Malawi: British High Commission Sends Misa Malawi Chair to Global Conference On Media Freedom

The chairperson of Media Institute of Southern Africa (Misa) Malawi Chapter Teresa Ndanga, will, courtesy of the British High Commission, attend the Global Conference for Media Freedom, which will be held in London, UK from 10-11 July.

Ndanga: This conference is Malawi's opportunity to echo the voices of journalists worldwide that journalism is not a crime

Ndanga will join government ministers and officials, representatives of multilateral agencies, civil society organisations, academics, editors, publishers and journalists in pushing for a greater appreciation of the value of an independent media and more co-ordinated approach to securing the safety of media professionals across the globe.

Chargѐ d'Affaires at British High Commission, Gary Leslie, said: "Malawi is a shining example on media freedom in the region as the freedom to inform has improved for the past 15 years. The country has one of the best Constitutions on the continent with clear and independent provisions of freedom of expression."

Leslie said d espite this seemingly positive outlook, the media operating environment can be risky, exploitative and retrogressive.

"Members of the media have been physically assaulted or barred from covering some functions. We hope Mrs Ndanga and other delegates to the conference will debate these issues and deliver concerted action on how we take forward the agenda of media freedom, which the UK passionately supports."

Speaking during a pre-departure call on the Acting British High Commissioner, Ndanga, whose organisation plays a leading role promoting and defending media freedom and freedom of expression in Malawi, said: "While Malawi has made strides on the status of media freedom, journalists in the country continue to struggle to access public information.

"Some have in the recent past been verbally assaulted and physically attacked and yet there is impunity for crimes committed against journalists. This conference is Malawi's opportunity to echo the voices of journalists worldwide that journalism is not a crime, share our success stories and bring home the lessons from all corners of the world."